AJ_Race's Suzuki

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2001
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Vert MX Graphics
|Vert MX Graphics
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Restyle kit
|Restyle kit
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Seat
|Other
|Thrill seekers
|Thrill seekers
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Other
|Maxima
|Maxima
|Fork
|Other
|SRS Suspension
|SRS Suspension
|Rear Shock
|Other
|SRS Suspension
|SRS Suspension
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
|Tusk
|Tusk
|Sprockets
|Other
|Dirtstar
|Dirtstar
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima