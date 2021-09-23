+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

AJ_Race's Suzuki

1 of 3514

Vital MX member AJ_Race 86203 AJ_Race /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AJ-Race,86203/all 09/22/21 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AJ-Race,86203/setup
AJ_Race's Suzuki
AJ_Race's Suzuki AJ_Race's Suzuki AJ_Race's Suzuki AJ_Race's Suzuki AJ_Race's Suzuki AJ_Race's Suzuki
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2001
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Vert MX Graphics Vert MX Graphics
Plastic Polisport Restyle kit Restyle kit
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Seat Other Thrill seekers Thrill seekers
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Wiseco
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Other Maxima Maxima
Fork Other SRS Suspension SRS Suspension
Rear Shock Other SRS Suspension SRS Suspension
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other Tusk Tusk
Sprockets Other Dirtstar Dirtstar
Oils/Lubes Maxima
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest