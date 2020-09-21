2003 KX250M rebuild

- 14
1 of 3311
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|OMX graphics
|OMX graphics
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|RJ bend
|RJ bend
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Sunline
|Brake Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|Enjoy
|Enjoy
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Air Filter
|Other
|Maxima
|Maxima
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|Excel
|Bright silver
|Bright silver
|Sprockets
|Sunstar
|Chain
|EK
|Oils/Lubes
|Blendzall