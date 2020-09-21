+ Add Your Bike
2003 KX250M rebuild

2003 KX250M rebuild
Model Year 2003
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other OMX graphics OMX graphics
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal RJ bend RJ bend
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Sunline
Brake Lever Sunline
Seat Other Enjoy Enjoy
Footpegs IMS
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Air Filter Other Maxima Maxima
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel Bright silver Bright silver
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain EK
Oils/Lubes Blendzall
