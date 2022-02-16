2019 CRF450WRE

Additional Info

19 CRF450WRE Suspension is the works edition coated showa’s, revalving was done by factory connection with skf seals and KYB 01-M oil. Works chassis labs engine mounts Zero resistance throttle tube Ride engineering split clamps with xtrig PDS mounts With ride engineering 8mm lowering link Raptor titanium pegs Hammerhead brake and shift pedals Arc clutch and brake lever Ktm neken handlebars Dirt tricks zirconium sprocket Race driven brake pads (cheap and well built) Starcross tires Tusk wheels CKDESIGNZ graphics