Boyesen

2019 CRF450WRE

2019 CRF450WRE
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other CKDESIGNZ CKDESIGNZ
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Rekluse
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Michelin
Rims Warp 9
Hubs Warp 9
Sprockets Other
Chain Renthal
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Shell Rotella
Additional Info 19 CRF450WRE Suspension is the works edition coated showa’s, revalving was done by factory connection with skf seals and KYB 01-M oil. Works chassis labs engine mounts Zero resistance throttle tube Ride engineering split clamps with xtrig PDS mounts With ride engineering 8mm lowering link Raptor titanium pegs Hammerhead brake and shift pedals Arc clutch and brake lever Ktm neken handlebars Dirt tricks zirconium sprocket Race driven brake pads (cheap and well built) Starcross tires Tusk wheels CKDESIGNZ graphics
