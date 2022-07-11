+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

BBR V2 1

1 of 3836

Vital MX member 2Stroking 89911 2Stroking https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/89911/avatar/c50_IMG_3416_1667694589.jpg?1667693754 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/2Stroking,89911/all 11/05/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/2Stroking,89911/setup
Bike of the Day 11/7/2022
Bike of the Day 11/7/2022 BBR V2 BBR V2 BBR V2 BBR V2 BBR V2
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KLX
Engine Size 150
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other BBR BBR
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other BBR BBR
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other 160 stroker 160 stroker
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Marzocchi
Tires Kenda
Rims Excel
Brakes Nissin
Brake Rotors Galfer
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest