You vs. Can't - Colton Haaker

This is how I have felt every time I have ridden a bike since I was seven years old. - Colton Haaker
I made this movie this week instead of doing a daily vlog. Making an actual movie is challenging and much different than a vlog. I felt like I needed a little inspiration this week and this speech I found really spoke too me. I want to do more movies not just vlogs in the future.

Credit: PLAECO
1 comment

  • manandmachine

    3/15/2017 11:18 PM

    That was a fresh departure from any and all moto movies in history. Captured the true grit of riding a dirt bike.

    Innovative, accurate and artistic.

