Yamaha Racing Introduces 2017 MXGP, MX2, EMX, & WMX Teams

Yamaha Racing will enter the FIM MXGP and MX2 World Championships with three teams, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing MXGP, Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP and Kemea Yamaha Official MX2. The blue outfit will also back two teams in the European Championships EMX250 and EMX125 categories with ASTES4-TESAR Official EMX250 and MJC Yamaha Official EMX125. Yamaha Racing also have an incredibly solid line-up in the FIM Women's Motocross World Championship with three officially supported teams, FontaMX Yamaha Official WMX, NoFear Yamaha Official WMX and Altherm Yamaha Official WMX.

