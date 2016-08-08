Why We're Here: Episode 7 - Zach Osborne

We caught up with Zach Osborne out at Baker's Factory. Zach talks about feeling more confident than ever with the people he's surround himself with, training with Aldon Baker, and living with his family in a new area.

Credit: Motocross Action Magazine
