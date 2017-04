Why We're Here: Episode 5 - Dean Wilson Tears Up Florida

For Episode 5 of whywe'rehere we head down to central Florida and hook up with Dean Wilson. Dean was forced to the side as a privateer for the beginning of the season but his luck changed and the young rider was given a seat at Rockstar Racing Husqvarna during Oakland Supercross. Hear what Deano has to say about his first year on a new team and bike while looking into the near future of where he wants to be.