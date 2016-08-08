Why We're Here: Episode 3 - Jason Anderson Wide Open at Baker's Factory

For Episode 3 of whywe'rehere we head down to central Florida to meet up with Jason Anderson and the rest of the Husky/KTM team riders. Jason is enjoying his time in Florida working with Aldon Baker and looks to the future in hope of one day winning a title himself. The town of Bushnell provides a quiet and remote place to train and get work done before the races.

Credit: Motocross Action Magazine
Baker's Factory Jason Anderson
