Why We're Here: Episode 2 - Jordon Smith Training with Justin Barcia at Millsaps Training Facility

For Episode 2 of WHY WE'RE HERE we head down to MTF in Georgia to hang out with Jordon Smith. Jordon is a native to the south and originally from North Carolina but moved to the tip of Georgia to become a better motocross racer. Recently making his transition to the TLD KTM team and making progress at the races, Jordon is looking for a win soon on his KTM 250SXF.

