Watch: Flat Track Final - X Games Minneapolis

Sammy Halbert crosses the finish first in the Flat Track Racing final at X Games Minneapolis, winning the gold medal while Jared Mees and Brad Baker finished in second and third place, respectively, taking home the silver and bronze.

Credit: X Games
Flat Track
