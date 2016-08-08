Watch: 2017 Anaheim 1 Supercross Press Conference 1
Credit: Supercross LIVE
Related: Anaheim 1 Supercross 2017
1 comment
mikebrownsound
1/5/2017 7:25 PM
So funny how they say the deepest field every year? I recall the deepest field every since the mid 90´s if not even further back, always been the top dogs from its time. Even do the sports always evolve , we all know that but for it´s time whenever it was there were always stacked and quality champs so i think it´s a bit overrated to say the field is deeper every year.