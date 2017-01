VonZipper Freewheelers: Prepping for Supercross with Josh Grant

Following the hype kicked off this past 2016 by their inaugural VonZipper FreeWheeler club meeting, the crew hasn't wasted an ounce of gas while having fun before the race season begins. In this first video installment to their FREEWHEELERS series, they spend a day with their Ride Captain Josh Grant as he preps for what could be a very strong season of Supercross. As the gates at A1 dropped Saturday night, Josh stretched throttle cables on a fresh race bike, with healthy legs and the same ol’ “I’m coming to the gate with a chip on my shoulder" attitude that we have come to love.

As you can see from this day of spinning laps, Josh is ready to take on anyone who get’s in his way…