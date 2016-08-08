Muddy Creek Pre-Race With Zach Osborne and Marvin Musquin

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
GuyB's videos 0 of 1616 « Previous Next »
Justin Bogle: I had a pretty good adrenaline high after that first one...
Marvin Musquin: This is motocross. Glen Helen didn't disappoint me today.
Eli Tomac: "There was a point where I was a little bit worried..."
Zach Osborne: 'It's for a championship, in the last corner...'
Eli Tomac: 'I don't know who was next to me, but they flinched...'
Cooper Webb: 'Getting your ass kicked two weekends in a row definitely fires you up.'
Malcolm Stewart: 'We just kind of fell apart in the main event.'