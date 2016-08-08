Tech Tips: Airbox Removal

Removing your airbox isn't a common practice but needed for proper cleaning, switching out a built in backfire cage, adding an intake aftermarket piece, or even change out the airboot itself. Need some help? Click play and see how it's done.

