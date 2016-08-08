Throwback: Ken Roczen vs. Eli Tomac - 2014 Spring Creek Motocross National

Relive the intense battle Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac had at the 2014 Spring Creek Motocross National. We hope to see these two have some more battles like this when Ken returns to racing.

Credit: AmericanMotocross
