Throwback: Eli Tomac's Dominating Start to the 2015 Pro Motocross Season

Eli Tomac kicked off his 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season with a string of victories that were nothing short of pure domination winning some motos over 1 minute over 2nd. Could we see the same for 2017? Here's a raw look of his dominance from 2015 before his nasty double shoulder injury at Thunder Valley that season.

Credit: MXPTV
Eli Tomac MXPTV Throwback
