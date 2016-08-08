#ThrowBackThursday Video: Kevin Windham's 110' Transfer in Texas

Man, we sure do miss seeing Kevin Windham whip these out. Re-live one of his best in the Cowboy's stadium, because everything is bigger in Texas! Including Windham's transfers.

Credit: InsisderMX
Kevin Windham Throwback Thursday
0 comments
