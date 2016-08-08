Thor MX: 2017 California Classic - Pala MX

The THOR MX amateur team took the 2017 Cal Classic by storm. Hosted at the iconic Pala Raceway in sunny Southern California, the Cal Classic is one of the premiere amateur national races in the country. The long hot days made for some brutal racing conditions as the track continued to deteriorate. After it was all done and dusted the team walked away with five amateur championships.

Credit: Thor MX
