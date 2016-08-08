The Viewing Invades: Fasthouse Spring Fling

The boys hit the road last weekend to blow up some Zaca Station chocolate cake at the Fasthouse Spring Fling. Plus, TB scores an invite to ride a 1000cc Indian Scout at the Ventura Speedway after sending the Zaca step-up DEEP into no-mans land.

Credit: The Viewing
The Viewing
