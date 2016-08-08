The Making of Cole Seely's 2017 MXoN Helmet 3

Take a behind the scenes look and see how TLD paint put Cole Seely's custom MXoN SE4 helmet together. Cole Seely will be representing USA on the world stage in the UK on September 16th, 2017.

Credit: Troy Lee Designs
3 comments

  • ga_pike

    8/25/2017 5:56 PM

    Pleased to see a version of the skunk stripes make a return. I hope we see them moving forward!!

  • Knoby

    8/25/2017 4:15 PM

    No kidding. That takes a steady hand

  • dboivin

    8/25/2017 4:01 PM

    i could watch these all day long

