The Greatest Race | MXoN 2017

The Motocross of Nations is without doubt the greatest race there is. We went to Matterley Basin to soak in the atmosphere and catch the racing. This is our edit from an unforgettable weekend. Congrats to Team France for yet another win and to Team GB for giving us all something to cheer about.

Thanks to Youthstream/ MXGPTV for inviting us to come and film. check out their YouTube channel here; https://www.youtube.com/user/mxgptv