The Daytona Supercross ft. Team Honda HRC - Short Film Trailer

When you first hear of Daytona, FL, what are the first things you think of? Probably the white, sandy beaches, the Atlantic Ocean, bike week, and what is commonly known as the home of stock car racing: the Daytona International Speedway. However, the first-ever dirt bike race that was within these walls happened in 1971 as a non-sanctioned event, it was then a part of the AMA National Motocross Championship by 1973 before becoming a part of the Supercross Championship series in 1974. Since then, the Daytona Supercross has become a living legend. A track built in the middle of the iconic speedway, is unlike anything the racers face throughout the entire Supercross championship. Daytona lends itself to those riders who are not afraid to push the limits, let the bike dance underneath them, and let their legs hang off the back of the bike while fighting to stay on two wheels. The race track, the atmosphere, and the fans are truly unlike anything else within the motocross racing world, and there is no place more fitting for such a unique event other then the Daytona International Speedway In this 8:30 minute long documentary, one week prior to the Daytona Supercross, we follow the factory Honda HRC race team to Clermont, FL where they spent several days testing and getting prepared for the Daytona SX. After several days of testing, we shadow both Cole Seely and Jeremy Martin on race day as they attempt to conquer the toughest race track of the entire 2017 Supercross season. Featuring: -Cole Seely -Jeremy Martin -Andrew Short -Dan Betley Executive Producer: Phantasos Media Film.Edit.Color: Kyle Cowling Aerial Imagery: Brian Bechtel Second Unit Camera: Brian Bechtel Written By: Nick Thiel Narration: Bryan Friday Original Score: Slade Gibson Sound Engineer: Slade Gibson Graphic Design: Gabriel Guiterrez Special Thanks: American Honda Corporation, Daytona International Speedway