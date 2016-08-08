The BPR Project Episode 5: Pheonix

January 7 marks the opening round of the AMA West Coast Supercross Series, where some of the world's fastest 250cc lights riders come together to compete for 9 rounds of racing on some of the most demanding Supercross tracks in the world.

We are going to take you on an in-depth behind the scenes journey with the Barn Pro's Racing team as they work their way to the top against some of the world's best racers.