Stewart Compound - Snap-on Great Garages

In this episode of Great Garages™, we head to the Stewart family compound just outside of Orlando, Florida where Motocross legend James "Bubba" Stewart and his sons Malcolm and James Jr. use a wide variety of Snap-on boxes and tools to maintain the bikes and antique cars that populate the shops throughout their 100 acre property. James Sr. proudly takes us around his showrooms boasting old school custom rebuilds like the 1971 Blazer while pro Motocross rider Malcolm hits the compound's two Supercross tracks to show us what his 2017 RMZ 450 training bike is made of.