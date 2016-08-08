Secluded Playground - Blake Baggett & Dakota Alix

Watch Blake Baggett spin some laps with #70 Dakota Alix out at his home supercross track at El Chupacabra Ranch in Groveland, FL.

Credit: Rocky Mountain ATV/MC
