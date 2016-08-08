Ryan Dungey & Chad Reed Battle - 2017 Phoenix Supercross

A pair of champions in Chad Reed and Ryan Dungey battle for podium contention during the 450SX Main Event in Phoenix, Arizona.

Credit: Monster Energy Supercross
Related: Chad Reed Glendale Phoenix Ryan Dungey Supercross 2017
