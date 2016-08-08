RAW: Ripping the 125 - Colton Eigenmann

In this latest 'Ripping the 125' video, Colton Eigenmann takes his yz125 out for some two stroke shredding at 'The Hill' in Titusville, FL.

Credit: James Gingerich
