Rides Unlimited & BTO Sports Partner Up for Amateur Race Team

Camarillo, CA – November 20, 2017 – BTO Sports, an established mx retailer since 1999 has signed on as a title sponsor for Rides Unlimited Racing amateur program for 2018. The official team name is Rides Unlimited/BTO Sports Racing.

Mikey Ojeda, BTO Sports Marketing Director, commented, “Being a new addition myself to the BTO Sports staff we started our new relationship with our amateur effort, we are very excited to announce a new partnership that will represent the BTO Sports name nationwide at all amateur events through 2018. We believe with the guidance of team owner and manager Greg Geistler, this team will be able to represent a professional image and push the limits of amateur racing.”

BTO Sports will also bring aboard Acerbis USA, POD Active, No-Toil Industries and Merchant Services LTD to the list of existing team sponsors.

Rides Unlimited/BTO Sports Racing team riders include Kaeden Amerine (#32), Kaed Kniffing (#85), Clay Quick (#78), Lucas Geistler (#121) and Jonah Geistler (#625) aboard KTM motorcycles. The team will make its debut today November 20th at the Thor Winter Olympics (Mini O’s) which takes place on November 20th-25th at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida