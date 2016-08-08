Red Bull KTM - Ryan Dungey Wins Fourth Career 450 Supercross Title

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey has taken KTM’s third consecutive (four in total) AMA 450SX Supercross World Championship victory in Las Vegas, Nevada aboard his 450 SX-F Factory Edition after a thrilling showdown finale to the 17-round 2017 series.

Credit: KTM
Red Bull KTM Ryan Dungey Supercross 2017
