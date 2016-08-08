Racetrack Supercross sent a "call to action" for racers who need cash, a team, a coach and the best bikes in the business. Hundreds responded and we invited 5 to be put up in a mansion in the Temecula Wine Valley, dine at 4 star restaurants, and use the best motorcycles and best mechanics from Twisted Development and be coached by motocross legend Ryan "Ryno" Hughes.
Each contestant has the chance to land a $100,000 contract. This is the beginning of their story.
Credit: Racetrack Supercross
4
Dano149
12/20/2017 7:36 PM
Awesome to hear about Leib this guy is a boss seen him pit out of a truck in 90+ degree heat and still smoke em!
SidewayzMike
12/20/2017 7:19 PM
Those yamahas went 1-2 off the start in the heat race salt lake sx
SidewayzMike
12/20/2017 6:38 PM
Heard they picked up mike leib thru their internet competition for a 18 six ride. Hopefully they run rocket exhausts, the yamahas shouldn't be far off from the cycle trader rock river bikes. Rhino gonna have leib killing it I have a feeling
navalseabee
12/20/2017 4:35 PM
can Vital keep the updates on this coming, this seems neat
theycallmeebryan
12/20/2017 2:53 PM
Awesome! Love seeing the behind the scenes grind smaller teams go through. Looking forward to the rest of the series.
crockett
12/20/2017 12:36 PM
I just want to hear the motocross stuff