Racetrack Supercross - Episode 1 6

Racetrack Supercross sent a "call to action" for racers who need cash, a team, a coach and the best bikes in the business. Hundreds responded and we invited 5 to be put up in a mansion in the Temecula Wine Valley, dine at 4 star restaurants, and use the best motorcycles and best mechanics from Twisted Development and be coached by motocross legend Ryan "Ryno" Hughes.

Each contestant has the chance to land a $100,000 contract. This is the beginning of their story.

Credit: Racetrack Supercross
Related: IB Corp Yamaha Racetrack Supercross
IB Corp Yamaha Racetrack Supercross
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
6 comments

  • Dano149

    12/20/2017 7:36 PM

    Awesome to hear about Leib this guy is a boss seen him pit out of a truck in 90+ degree heat and still smoke em!

  • SidewayzMike

    12/20/2017 7:19 PM

    Those yamahas went 1-2 off the start in the heat race salt lake sx

  • SidewayzMike

    12/20/2017 6:38 PM

    Heard they picked up mike leib thru their internet competition for a 18 six ride. Hopefully they run rocket exhausts, the yamahas shouldn't be far off from the cycle trader rock river bikes. Rhino gonna have leib killing it I have a feeling

  • navalseabee

    12/20/2017 4:35 PM

    can Vital keep the updates on this coming, this seems neat

  • theycallmeebryan

    12/20/2017 2:53 PM

    Awesome! Love seeing the behind the scenes grind smaller teams go through. Looking forward to the rest of the series.

  • crockett

    12/20/2017 12:36 PM

    I just want to hear the motocross stuff

Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest