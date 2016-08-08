Racetrack Supercross sent a "call to action" for racers who need cash, a team, a coach and the best bikes in the business. Hundreds responded and we invited 5 to be put up in a mansion in the Temecula Wine Valley, dine at 4 star restaurants, and use the best motorcycles and best mechanics from Twisted Development and be coached by motocross legend Ryan "Ryno" Hughes.



Each contestant has the chance to land a $100,000 contract. This is the beginning of their story.