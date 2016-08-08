REDefined: Episode 4 - Andrew Short 1

Not even a year into retirement from a long and successful racing career, Andrew Short is already keeping extremely busy in the next chapter of his life as American Honda’s brand ambassador, as well as Team Honda HRC’s test rider and mentor. In episode 4 of the REDefined series, you’ll see Short in his new role at the races, while enjoying a new passion for off-road racing and life with his family at their Texas home.

Credit: Honda
1 comment

  • Keep_Riding78

    5/11/2017 2:30 PM

    Awesome video of Shorty!
    Thank you for putting it on Vital.

