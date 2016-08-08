REDefined - Episode 3

Going pro is always one's dream, but one doesn't realize the demands and stress it brings in maintaining a balanced life. In Episode 3 of the Team Honda HRC’s REDefined series, Cole Seely showcases his ability to balance racing at the highest level with other hobbies and a fun personal life.

Credit: Honda
