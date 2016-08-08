REDefined - Episode 2 1

With Cole Seely and Ken Roczen having an entire crew of people behind them, it’s not very often that they’re required to work on their own CRF450R. Do they even know how? Find out in episode 2 of Team Honda HRC’s REDefined series.

Credit: Honda
1 comment

  • mxracer816

    2/8/2017 10:28 AM

    Awesome! Nice touch at the end too! Get well soon Ken!

