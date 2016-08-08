REDefined - Episode 1

Team Honda HRC is excited to drop episode one of its new REDefined video series, featuring Ken Roczen and Cole Seely. In this episode, we follow the progress of the Honda Red Riders and their crew as they prepare for the highly anticipated 2017 AMA Supercross series.

Credit: Honda
