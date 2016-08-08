Pure: Jeff Emig - G.I. Fro 1

Credit: Shift MX
Related: Jeff Emig SHIFT MX Shift Racing
Jeff Emig SHIFT MX Shift Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment

  • Sean_Light

    9/19/2017 10:51 AM

    That was really good. More creative story telling media like this, please. Nice work Shift.

Feature Videos