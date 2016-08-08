RAW: Pro Circuit Honda CR500 Two-Stroke 1

For this 2 Stroke RAW video we hooked up with the boys at WPS/ Fly Racing and Jason Thomas to bring you a trick Pro Circuit CR 500 littered with goodies from WPS catalog.

Credit: Dirtbike Magazine
CR500 Jason Thomas Raw
1 comment

  • Roostarvo

    1/17/2017 4:39 PM

    Listen to that MOTOR!!!! I love it brahhhhaaaappppp!!!!!

