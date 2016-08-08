One Lap: Tristan Charboneau - 2017 MXGP of Trentino 2

The GP series is back in Europe for the MXGP of Trentino in Italy. For this One Lap, we have American import Tristan Charboneau taking you around this epic track, telling us about the location and his choice to go to Europe.

Credit: David Bulmer
2 comments

  • Old-Man

    4/15/2017 6:32 PM

    I like Charboneau, he's one of us that is fast enough to make it just needs a bit of good luck to go his way.
    Osborne did a stint in the Europe tundra and made is way back
    I'm sure Tristan can do the same...Good Luck Young Man!

  • sostoked

    4/15/2017 2:41 PM

    You know?

