One Lap: Darian Sanayei - 2017 MXGP of Qatar

Ride along with US rider abroad, Darian Sanayei, as he takes us for a lap of the MXGP track at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar. Along with telling us a bit about the track and his first impressions, plus his thoughts on moving to DRT and MX2.

Credit: David Bulmer
