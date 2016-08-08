Onboard: Ken Roczen - Terrafirma 94 1

Hop on the bike with 2016 AMA Motocross champ Ken Roczen's GoPro view, as he tears through the track at the legendary Castillo Ranch on Jeremy McGrath's personal 1996 Honda CR250. It may be an older bike, but there's no question it still rips.

Credit: Red Bull
1 comment

  • tprice07

    1/11/2017 5:47 PM

    lol hearing the little bogs in that thing remind me of a few times I went over the bars. He def knows how to make that thing sing ...and hang right in the powerband beautifully.

