Onboard: Jeremy Martin - 2017 High Point Motocross National

Get an adrenaline rush as you ride along with professional Motocross rider, Jeremy Martin, at High Point National Raceway in this year's 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season.

Credit: Garmin
