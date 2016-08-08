Onboard: Gautier Paulin - 2017 MXGP of Valkenswaard Race 1

Watch Gautier Paulin First Moto from Round 6 of the 2017 FIM World Motocross championship in Valkenswaard, Europe!

Credit: GoPro
