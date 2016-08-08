Onboard: Davi Millsaps - 2017 East Rutherford Supercross 450 Main Event

Watch Davi Millsaps' Main Event from round 16 of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Credit: GoPro
Feature Videos