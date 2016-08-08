Onboard: Cyrille Coulon - 2017 Manchester Arenacross UK Track Preview

SR75 World Suzuki's #5 Cyrille Coulon qualifying at the opening round of the 2017 Arenacross Tour in Manchester, England. Cyrille finished second in quali behind his team-mate (and defending champion) Thomas Ramette...

Credit: Dirt Bike Rider Magazine
