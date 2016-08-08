Onboard: Colton Eigenmann - YZ125 in the Sand

The chest cam footage from the latest 'Ripping the 125' video with Colton Eigenmann as he takes his yz125 out for some two stroke shredding at 'The Hill' in Titusville, FL.

Credit: James Gingerich
Related: Onboard Video
Onboard Video
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Feature Videos