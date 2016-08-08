Onboard: Cole Seely - 2017 Minneapolis Supercross 450 Main Event

Watch Cole Seely's Main Event from round 7 of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Credit: GoPro
