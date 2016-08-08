Onboard: Challen Tennant - 2016 Mini O's 1

This video is a bit longer from what I usually post however it's a good one.

Credit: James Gingerich
Related: Challen Tennant Mini Olympics Onboard Video
Challen Tennant Mini Olympics Onboard Video
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
1 comment

  • PracticeChamp141

    1/2/2017 4:52 PM

    This has definitely been sped up, maybe just to get the moto in.

Feature Videos