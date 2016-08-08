Onboard: Austin Forkner - 2017 Supercross Prep 3

Monster Energy Pro Circuit's Austin Forkner burning some laps on his 2017 KX250F, at Trey Canard's track, while getting ready for 2017 Supercross.

Credit: James Gingerich
Related: Austin Forkner Onboard Video
Austin Forkner Onboard Video
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
3 comments

  • mx836

    12/20/2016 7:25 PM

    Forkner's competition should be concerned about their chances this year.

  • jaredtebo17

    12/20/2016 9:02 AM

    looking great, can't wait to watch his SX debut! Make MO proud buddy!!

  • slipdog

    12/20/2016 8:48 AM

    Made it to :33, someone tell them to point that camera up so we don't have to stare down at his holeshot device.

Feature Videos