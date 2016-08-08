Official Yamaha Racing MXGP Line-Up 2017

Yamaha’s roster for the world’s premier motocross championship MXGP is ready to stamp a set of Yamaha’s signature tuning forks on the 2017 season with the 2015 MXGP World Champion Romain Febvre and the 2014 MXGP vice World Champion Jeremy Van Horebeek both lining up on YZ450FM's for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing set-up. Stepping up from MX2, Wilvo Yamaha Official MXGP have called upon uber-talents and grand prix heroes in their own rights Shaun Simpson and Arnaud Tonus.