Mookie Fever - Episode 4

While in florida at the Stewart Compound we shadowed Malcolms mechanic Jason Montoya "Rango" for the day. Jason was Malcolm's practice mechanic last year when Malcolm won the 250 East Coast Supercross Title, this year Jason has moved into a bigger role serving as Mookies race mechanic.

Credit: RIDE365.com
Related: Malcolm Stewart
